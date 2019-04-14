The Tigers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Sunday's game against the Twins, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rodriguez will provide the Tigers with some added depth in the middle infield after Jordy Mercer exited Saturday's game with a right quadriceps strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Mercer had been serving as the Tigers' everyday shortstop, but it's unclear if Rodriguez will serve as Mercer's primary replacement or if Detroit will instead turn to Gordon Beckham or Niko Goodrum (illness) in that capacity.