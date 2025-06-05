The Tigers promoted Melton from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After turning in a 5.10 ERA and giving up 19 home runs in 23 starts at Double-A in 2024, Melton showed stark improvement in keeping the ball in the yard upon returning to Erie to begin the 2025 season. He yielded just one home run in 39 innings over his 10 starts, allowing him to bring his ERA down to 3.23 this season despite his 20.7 K-BB% being right in line with his 2024 rate. Melton will look to replicate that success against International League hitters and could be in the mix for a late-season call-up to the Detroit rotation if the Tigers pitching staff is hit hard by injuries.