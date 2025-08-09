Melton (2-1) allowed one run on two hits across 3.1 innings of relief to earn the win Friday against the Angels. He struck out two.

Starter Tarik Skubal had an uncharacteristically poor start and only lasted 4.2 innings, which opened the door for Melton in the middle of the contest. The rookie looked good for the second straight game in relief, and he's only allowed one run over 5.1 innings since shifting to the bullpen. The long reliever role limits Melton's fantasy upside the rest of the season, though it does look like he'll be an important player for the Tigers down the stretch.