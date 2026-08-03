Tigers' Troy Melton: Loses rotation competition

With the Tigers trading both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize before Monday's trade deadline, Melton's rotation spot looks more secure moving forward.

Detroit traded away two of its most established starting pitchers, leaving veteran Framber Valdez along with Keider Montero as currently healthy options. Jackson Jobe (elbow) and Jack Flaherty (forearm) should return at some point, but that likely still leaves room for Melton, particularly considering how effective he's been this season. In 11 starts, the 25-year-old righty has posted a 1.75 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 60 strikeouts across 67 innings. Melton primarily worked as a long reliever in 2025, but he seems to be entrenched as a starter for the rest of this year.