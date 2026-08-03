Tigers' Troy Melton: Loses rotation mates

With the Tigers trading both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize before Monday's trade deadline, Melton appears set as a top-of-the-rotation starter the rest of the season and potentially into 2027.

Detroit traded away two of its most established starting pitchers, leaving veteran Framber Valdez along with Keider Montero as currently healthy options along with Melton. Jackson Jobe (elbow) and Jack Flaherty (forearm) should return at some point, but Melton has done more than enough to lock down a spot at the top of the rotation the rest of this season, particularly with Skubal and Mize now out of the picture. In 11 starts, the 25-year-old righty has posted a stellar 1.75 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 60 strikeouts across 67 innings, and he could carry a ton of momentum into 2027 if he keeps up his current pace.