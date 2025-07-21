The Tigers plan to call up Melton from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The upcoming move to the big leagues will represent the third stop of the season for the 25-year-old righty, who has produced a 2.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 101:20 K:BB over 75.1 innings between Toledo and Double-A Erie. Melton won't be guaranteed any starts beyond Wednesday, but a strong showing against a reeling Pirates squad could might be enough for him to stick around as the fifth member of the rotation over Keider Montero and Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck).