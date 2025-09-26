Melton didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings.

Making his first start since Aug. 13, the right-hander needed 49 pitches to record 11 outs, with his lone blemish coming in the second inning on an RBI double from CJ Kayfus. Melton worked a clean first frame and otherwise kept Cleveland in check, but Detroit most likely had no intention of him working deep into the contest. The 24-year-old now owns a 2.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB in 45.2 innings.