Melton tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins. He walked two and struck out one.

After making two starts for the Tigers to begin his MLB career, Melton shifted to the bullpen for the first time Tuesday and didn't skip a beat. The rookie righty was moved to a relief role after Detroit added veterans Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton to its rotation before the trade deadline to supplement the trio of Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty. Melton has more upside than Paddack or Morton at this point, but with Detroit looking like a serious contender this year, the team opted for more experienced starters down the stretch. The 24-year-old Melton has less fantasy appeal in a long-relief role versus starting, though his stuff could play up a bit, making him a potential weapon for the Tigers to use in a variety of spots.