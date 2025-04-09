Jankowski cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency.
The White Sox designated Jankowski for assignment Sunday after a 3-for-14 start in order to make room for Mike Tauchman's return from the IL. No other team was willing to give the 33-year-old Jankowski a spot on their 40-man roster, so he'll now enter the open market and attempt to latch on with another organization on a minor-league deal.
