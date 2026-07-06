Twins' Bailey Ober: Completes 76-pitch rehab start

Ober (elbow) struck out five and allowed four earned runs on six hits and no walks across five innings in a rehab start Saturday with Triple-A St. Paul.

After tossing 3.1 innings in his first rehab appearance with High-A Cedar Rapids on June 28, Ober moved up a couple of levels for his second outing in the minors. The right-hander induced five whiffs and pushed his pitch count up to 76 (50 strikes), with all reports afterward indicating that Ober's elbow checked out fine following the start, per MLB.com. Ober is likely to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start this weekend during the Twins' series versus the Angels.