Ober did not factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings with three strikeouts.

The Minnesota right-hander struggled with the long ball once again in this 69-pitch outing, coughing up two homers, upping his season total to 29. Ober gave up both round trippers in the second inning with Colson Montgomery hitting a solo shot before Chase Meidroth added a two-run blast. Given Ober's inability to keep the ball in the park (he now owns a 2.1 HR/9), it is difficult to rely upon him in fantasy. The 30-year-old will carry a 5.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 99:27 K:BB across 124 total innings into his next matchup, which projects to come on the road against Kansas City this weekend.