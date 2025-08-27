Ober did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over Toronto. He allowed four runs on 10 hits while striking out three over five innings.

Ober struggled early Tuesday, coughing up three runs in the first two frames. He served up two solo homers to George Springer, including one in his fifth and final inning of work. Ober is still searching for his first win since May 3 and would've fallen to 4-8 if not for a late comeback by the Twins. Since that last victory, he's 0-6 with a 5.83 ERA across 80.1 frames. For the year, Ober owns a 5.14 ERA with a 96:25 K:BB in 22 starts. He's currently projected to face the White Sox at home next week.