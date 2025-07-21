Ober (hip) struck out three over four scoreless frames in his first rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Ober got his pitch count up to 50 in the outing, with 43 of those offerings going for strikes. Per Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Ober averaged 90.4 mph with his four-seamer, which is a bit below his season average. While it's possible Ober rejoins the Twins' rotation this week, the club might elect to give him one more rehab start to continue building up his pitch count. Ober has been out for all of July with a left hip impingement.