Ober will be placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin injury Monday, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ober was sidelined with a right groin strain earlier in the season, and while the extent of his current injury isn't yet clear, he'll at least be forced to miss a few turns through the rotation. The right-hander gave up eight runs in nine innings over his last two starts, and it's possible that his injury contributed to his struggles. Cole Sands is a strong candidate to take Ober's place in the starting rotation.