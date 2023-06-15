Ober (4-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against Milwaukee. He struck out seven.

After surrendering back-to-back home runs to Brian Anderson and Luis Urias in the second inning, Ober only allowed three more hitters to reach base over his six innings of work. The right-hander struck out seven batters for the second straight start and has now gone at least six innings in five of his last eight appearances. Ober has more than held his own this season, limiting opponents to two or fewer runs in seven of his 10 starts.