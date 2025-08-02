Ober (hip) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Guardians.

Ober missed a month due to a left hip impingement. He had only stretched back out to 65 pitches during his rehab assignment, but he was able to throw 91 pitches (62 strikes) Saturday, so he should have no further workload restrictions as long as he feels good between starts. The next goal for the right-hander will be putting a strong finish on what's been a difficult campaign -- he's pitched to a 5.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 78:23 K:BB through 97 innings across 18 starts. Home runs have been the big issue; after allowing two of them against Cleveland, he's yielded 23 long balls on the year, four off his career-high 27 from 178.2 innings last year. Ober is projected to make his next start at home versus the Royals.