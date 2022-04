Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that Ober (groin) is feeling better but will likely require a trip to the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ober was removed from Thursday's start against the Tigers due to right groin tightness, and he'll likely be forced to miss at least one turn through the rotation. It's not yet clear when Ober will be able to return or who will fill in as a starter during his absence.