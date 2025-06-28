Ober (4-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs on 11 hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Twins were downed 10-5 by the Tigers. He struck out five.

Detroit put at least one run on the board in seven straight trips to the plate beginning in the second inning, and Ober served up long balls in four straight frames starting in the third, getting taken deep by Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry. The right-hander has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard in the past, but not to this extent, and over his last six starts Ober has surrendered an incredible 15 home runs in only 34 innings, leading to an 8.47 ERA over that span. He'll try to snap a 10-start winless streak in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rays.