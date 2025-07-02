The Twins placed Ober on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left hip impingement, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

It's unclear how long Ober's hip has been bothering him, but the big right-hander has been tagged for seven runs in each of his last two starts and in three of his past four outings to push his ERA on the season up to 5.28. He will be eligible for activation at the start of the second half, but it's uncertain when Ober might be ready to rejoin the Minnesota rotation.