Ober (hip) is likely to make his next start with the Twins sometime this week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander made his second rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday and allowed one run across five innings, setting him up to rejoin Minnesota's rotation. Ober has sidelined nearly a month due to hip impingement and could have some minor workload limitations in his first outing back in the majors. The 30-year-old struggled in his last five starts before landing on the shelf with a 9.00 ERA and 14 homers allowed over 30 innings.