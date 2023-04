Ober will be called up to start Saturday's game against the Royals, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

With Kenta Maeda (elbow) trending toward a stint on the injured list, Ober will return to the Twins less than a week after being optioned to Triple-A St. Paul. Ober is off to a strong start to the season with a 2.55 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in the minors, and he allowed just one run through 5.1 innings in a spot start Sunday.