Ober (3-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out seven.

Ober (3-3) ran right through the Rays' lineup the first time around, striking out the side in both the second and third innings while not allowing a baserunner through the first three frames. The second time around didn't go as smoothly, however, as the right-hander surrendered three runs with two outs in the fourth, including a two-run bomb to Harold Ramirez. Ober has now lost his last three decisions, though his seven strikeouts Thursday tied his season high. He also produced an impressive 15 swings and misses in the contest.