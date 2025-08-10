Twins' Bailey Ober: Takes loss despite quality start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ober (4-7) took the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.
Ober started his outing strongly by retiring the first seven batters he faced, and despite minimizing the Royals' offense to a Maikel Garcia RBI double in the third , there wasn't enough run support from the Twins batters to avoid the loss. It was Ober's seventh quality start of the season and first since returning from a left hip impingement Aug. 2. Ober is in line to make his next start at home against the Tigers next week.
