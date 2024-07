Ober and the Twins won't face the White Sox on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago.

Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, and Ober will take the mound for the first of the two games, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The 28-year-old righty owns a 2.53 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 32 innings across his last five starts and will be matched up against MLB's lowest-scoring offense (301 total runs).