Twins' Bailey Ober: Velocity remains down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ober allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, the right-hander averaged 88.8 mph with his fastball.
Ober's fastball was sitting in the lower 90s early in camp, but it averaged 89.9 mph during his spring debut last week and ticked even lower Thursday. The 30-year-old's average velocity of 90.3 mph in 2025 was a career low as he struggled to a career-worst 5.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, and the trend so far in spring training is a concerning development.
More News
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Averages 89.9 mph in spring debut•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Strong velocity early in camp•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Work with hip specialist paying off•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Pitched through hip problems•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Settles at $5.2 million•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Finishes on high note•