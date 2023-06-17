The Twins are expected to call up Headrick from Triple-A St. Paul before Saturday's game against Detroit, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Headrick will likely be used as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen Saturday while Jose De Leon opens the game. Though he's logged a 4.23 ERA at Triple-A this season, Headrick boasts a strong 21.9 K-BB%. He could stick around in the bullpen beyond Saturday's game since he had success in his first trip to the majors in May, when he logged a 3.24 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 8.1 innings over three relief appearances.