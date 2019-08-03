Cron (thumb) was activated Saturday to start at first base and hit seventh against the Royals.

Miguel Sano will slide over to third base as Eddie Rosario will take a seat against left-hander Danny Duffy. Cron returns after slashing a disappointing .188/.235/.406 in only eight July starts due to his lingering thumb injury. The right-handed first baseman owns a dominant 1.055 OPS against left-handed pitching.