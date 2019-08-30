Twins' C.J. Cron: Big day at dish
Cron went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.
Cron delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning to extend the Twins' lead to 4-0. He followed that up with a solo home run in the third frame, his 22nd long ball of the season. Cron is now riding a four-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in six of his last seven starts. Though he missed a significant portion of the season, he has a strong chance to match his 30 homer output from a season ago. Through 433 plate appearances this season, he's put together a .261/.321/.484 line.
More News
-
