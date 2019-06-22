Cron went 3-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Cron hit a solo shot off Danny Duffy in the eighth inning for his 17th homer of the season. In the 10th inning, he drove in what would turn out to be the game-winning run on an RBI single. Cron now has a hit in seven straight games, hitting .387 over that stretch.