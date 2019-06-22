Cron went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an 8-7 win over the Royals on Friday.

The first baseman extended his hitting streak to six games with the second-inning blast. Cron is now slashing .306/.368/.548 in June as he marches towards a career-best campaign, and on the season he's slugged 16 homers and 48 RBI in 67 games.