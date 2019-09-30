Cron went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Cron kicked off the scoring with a two-run shot to left field in the first inning. The blast was his second in as many contests after Cron failed to go deep in his first 17 games in September. The 29-year-old finishes his first season in Minnesota with a .253/.311/.469 slash line along with 25 homers and a career high 78 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories