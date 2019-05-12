Cron went 4-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in an 8-3 win over the Tigers in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After homering in the matinee, the first baseman really got rolling in the nightcap, taking Gregory Soto deep in the fifth inning to blow open what had been a 4-3 Twins lead. Cron now sports a .261/.318/.521 slash line through 35 games with nine homers and 26 RBI, but his playing time could take a hit once Miguel Sano (heel) rejoins the lineup later this month.