Twins' C.J. Cron: Caps twin bill with big night
Cron went 4-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in an 8-3 win over the Tigers in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
After homering in the matinee, the first baseman really got rolling in the nightcap, taking Gregory Soto deep in the fifth inning to blow open what had been a 4-3 Twins lead. Cron now sports a .261/.318/.521 slash line through 35 games with nine homers and 26 RBI, but his playing time could take a hit once Miguel Sano (heel) rejoins the lineup later this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...