Twins' C.J. Cron: Cranks sixth homer
Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the sixth inning of the Twins' 7-3 win over the Yankees on Saturday.
Cron homered off J.A. Happ to provide the Twins with a 4-0 lead. The 29-year-old's slash line is just .221/.276/.442, and even with this effort is just 6-for-39 since April 22. Cron now has six home runs and 17 RBI on the season.
