Cron went 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the Twins' 8-1 victory over the White Sox on Saturday.

Cron had another big day as the Twins won their fifth straight game, driving in four runs in his first two at bats against Manny Banuelos. Since May 8, the 29-year-old is 26-for-67 season with seven homers, raising his batting average to .278 from .206. His slash line is now up to .278/.344/.556 through 169 at-bats.