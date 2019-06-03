Twins' C.J. Cron: Drives in three
Cron went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Sunday against the Rays.
Cron delivered a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning to account for all three of his RBI in the contest. While he hasn't homered since May 23, he has at least one extra-base hit in five of his last nine games. The 29-year-old has built on his breakout 2018 campaign, hitting .275/.340/.534 across 215 plate appearances.
