Cron is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

The Twins are playing a day game after a night game and have an open date in the schedule Thursday, so manager Rocco Baldelli will rest several regulars to afford them two full days off ahead of Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. Cron will be sitting for the first time in 2019 after going 5-for-15 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in the Twins' first four games.