Cron (thumb) was on the field Sunday and took part in some baserunning drills, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Since he's dealing with a thumb injury, Cron's activity on the basepaths won't have much bearing on his recovery timeline, but his presence on the field at least suggests the Twins are preparing for a fairly brief absence. Cron is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and could be activated shortly after the minimum of time if he's able to take batting practice without any complications this week.

