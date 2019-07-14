Twins' C.J. Cron: Gets some running in
Cron (thumb) was on the field Sunday and took part in some baserunning drills, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Since he's dealing with a thumb injury, Cron's activity on the basepaths won't have much bearing on his recovery timeline, but his presence on the field at least suggests the Twins are preparing for a fairly brief absence. Cron is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and could be activated shortly after the minimum of time if he's able to take batting practice without any complications this week.
