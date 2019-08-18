Cron is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

In Saturday's 12-7 win, Cron delivered one of his better performances since returning from the injured list earlier this month, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI while also reaching base when he was hit by a pitch. Ehire Adrianza will draw the start at first base in the series finale in what merely amounts to a maintenance day for Cron after eight consecutive starts.