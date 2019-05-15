Cron went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Cron came up empty for the third straight game following a 10-for-17 run with a trio of home runs during the four games prior to this. He's now batting .237 with nine homers, 23 RBI and 16 runs scored and remains a rather one-dimensional fantasy option.

