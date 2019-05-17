Cron went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and a run scored in the Twins' 11-6 victory over the Mariners on Thursday.

Cron had a big day at the dish as the Twins exploded for 11 runs, bagging his 10th long ball of the season with a fourth-inning solo shot off Erik Swanson. The big right-hander got off to a slow start to the season, but he's turned it on of late and his slash line is now up to .259/.323/.504 through 139 at-bats.