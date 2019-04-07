Cron will start at first base and bat second Sunday against the Phillies.

Cron has regularly been hitting in the heart of the order for the Twins this season, but he'll move up a few spots with typical No. 2 hitter Jorge Polanco receiving the day off. Expect the slugger to move back to fourth or fifth in the order when the Twins kick off a two-game set in New York against the Mets on Tuesday.