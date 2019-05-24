Cron went 5-for-6 with a solo home run and scored three times in Thursday's 16-7 demolition of the Angels.

After failing to collect a hit in the first two games of the series against his former team, Cron went off Thursday with his third game of four or more hits in May. He is now slashing .325/.391/.675 for the month with eight homers and 16 RBI. He is set up to shine as a key cog in the middle of Minnesota's potent offense.