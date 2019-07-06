Cron had been dealing with his thumb injury well prior to being placed on the injured list Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Speaking to the media Saturday, manager Rocco Baldelli described Cron's injury as more than just typical soreness and stated that the injury had been affecting Cron's swing. While the team is optimistic that he can make "significant progress" in the 10 days he will remain out of action, Baldelli also cautioned that the injury could linger.