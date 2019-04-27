Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

The Twins hammered Baltimore pitching for five homers, with Cron going back-to-back-to-back with Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario in the first inning off Alex Cobb to set the tone for the night. Cron is now slashing .236/.276/.444 through 21 games with four home runs and 12 RBI.

