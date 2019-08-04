Cron went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 11-3 victory against the Royals on Saturday.

The 29-year-old returned from the injured list (thumb) Saturday, and clearly, he's healthy, as he posted his first multi-hit game since July 16. If he heats up, Cron could still reach the 30-homer plateau, which he accomplished for the first time last season. Cron is batting .269 with 19 home runs, 57 RBI and 38 runs in 324 at-bats this year.