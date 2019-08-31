Cron went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-5 win over the Tigers.

The first baseman has gone deep in consecutive games and three times in the last five contests, and his nine RBI over that stretch have pushed him up to 74 on the year -- tying his career high from 2018. Despite his recent success, Cron is slashing only .263/.330/.488 through 22 games in August, and he remains a secondary piece of the offensive puzzle for the Twins.