Cron was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He'll start at first base and bat fifth against the Mets.

Cron was sent to the shelf July 6 due to right thumb inflammation, but he was able to return following the 10-day minimum. He's slashing .266/.326/.495 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI over 78 games this season for Minnesota.