Cron is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Cron will be on the bench for the second day in a row while Miguel Sano checks in for him at first base. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 3, Cron has slashed a pedestrian .236/.311/.364 across 16 games. His lackluster production of late along with the recent return of designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the IL could begin to cost Cron more work.

More News
Our Latest Stories