Cron is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Cron will be on the bench for the second day in a row while Miguel Sano checks in for him at first base. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 3, Cron has slashed a pedestrian .236/.311/.364 across 16 games. His lackluster production of late along with the recent return of designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the IL could begin to cost Cron more work.