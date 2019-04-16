Cron is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Manager Rocco Baldelli will use the second game of the series as a rest day for some lineup mainstays, as Cron will be joined on the bench by two other regulars in Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop. After failing to record a home run and notching only one RBI in his first 10 games with the Twins, Cron went deep in both of his past two starts while plating six runs.

