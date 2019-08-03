Cron (thumb) ended his rehab stint after Friday's rookie Gulf Coast League game and flew to Minnesota, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "His thumb and hand are feeling good," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

It sounds like Cron will be activated from the 15-day IL before Saturday's game, but the Twins have not announced a roster move yet. Chron was 1-for-8 in two rehab games between Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team and at High-A Fort Myers.